Troy defense sparks 21-9 victory over USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Troy University had to play two quarters of football before its offense got on track Saturday night at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s offense never did.

USM rushed for minus 1 yard, the Trojans sacked Golden Eagles’ freshman quarterback Ty Keyes nine times and Troy put up three, second-half touchdowns to grab a 21-9 road victory.

Keyes’ hit 16-of-27 passes in his first career start for 156 yards, but also threw two interceptions and was under constant pressure.

USM struggled to move the football. The Golden Eagles drove 46 yards on its opening possession to set up Briggs Bourgeois’ 46-yard field goal.

USM (1-2) gained just 111 yards the rest of the game, managing just 156 yards total offense.

Troy (2-1) had even a tougher time with USM’s defense in the first half, coming up scoreless and just 88 yards total offense.

But the Trojans broke loose in the third quarter, opening the second half witha six-play 75-yard scoring drive that quarterback Taylor Powell capped with a 17-yard scoring toss to Jabrwe Barber.

Parker, who finished with 255 yards passing, hit Deyunkrea Lewis with a 16-yard touchdown pass later in the period.

Running back Kimani Vidal ran 8 yards for the final Trojans’ score.

Defensive lineman Everett Williamson returned a fumble 47 yards for USM’s lone touchdown of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.