Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Troy defense sparks 21-9 victory over USM

By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Troy University had to play two quarters of football before its offense got on track Saturday night at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s offense never did.

USM rushed for minus 1 yard, the Trojans sacked Golden Eagles’ freshman quarterback Ty Keyes nine times and Troy put up three, second-half touchdowns to grab a 21-9 road victory.

Keyes’ hit 16-of-27 passes in his first career start for 156 yards, but also threw two interceptions and was under constant pressure.

USM struggled to move the football. The Golden Eagles drove 46 yards on its opening possession to set up Briggs Bourgeois’ 46-yard field goal.

USM (1-2) gained just 111 yards the rest of the game, managing just 156 yards total offense.

Troy (2-1) had even a tougher time with USM’s defense in the first half, coming up scoreless and just 88 yards total offense.

But the Trojans broke loose in the third quarter, opening the second half witha six-play 75-yard scoring drive that quarterback Taylor Powell capped with a 17-yard scoring toss to Jabrwe Barber.

Parker, who finished with 255 yards passing, hit Deyunkrea Lewis with a 16-yard touchdown pass later in the period.

Running back Kimani Vidal ran 8 yards for the final Trojans’ score.

Defensive lineman Everett Williamson returned a fumble 47 yards for USM’s lone touchdown of the game.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
1 dead in 1-vehicle accident just west of U.S. 49 south
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

Latest News

Troy takes down Southern Miss, 21-9
Troy defense sparks 21-9 victory over USM
Oak Grove Warriors
Greenville Christian outlasts Oak Grove, 48-41
Oak Grove Warriors
Greenville Christian outlasts Oak Grove, 48-41
Gametime! - Week 4
Gametime! - Week 4