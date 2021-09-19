Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression has formed over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Tropical depression

Seventeen is located about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say it is expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Four soldiers from the 177th Armored Brigade retired in a ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday. They...
Retiring Camp Shelby soldiers honored during ‘Celebration of Service’
U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
Teens involved in violent arrest accused in Canton double homicide; FBI investigating

Latest News

This year's Emmys are shedding some of last year's COVID constraints and getting back to a live...
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' could dominate 2021 Emmys
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus
Prosecutors charged the UPS driver with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended.
Close call as UPS driver passes school bus, nearly hits 3 kids
Fatal truck wreck (09-19-2021)-Saturday
Fatal truck wreck (09-19-2021)-Saturday