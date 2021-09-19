MSDH, Laurel Police install free child car seats at Laurel Ford

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Lots of people lined up at Laurel Ford Saturday to get free child car seats and booster seats.

About 40 of them were provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health, in partnership with the Laurel Police Department.

Technicians were on to properly install them.

“We try to reach as many people as we possibly can,” LPD Capt. Shannon Carraway said. “We come across a lot of accidents where the children are unrestrained or they’re not restrained properly.”

The event was held in preparation for ‘Child Passenger Safety Week,” which will run Sept. 19-25.

“It is dangerous if you’re not using the proper car seat for your children and we can help educate you on which car seat your child is best suited for,” said Kimberly Viehweg, Mississippi State Department of Health District 8 public health educator.

The mobile unit from the Family Health Center of Laurel was also at the event, to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations.

