Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed

A house in Laurel suffered major fire damage Sunday morning.
A house in Laurel suffered major fire damage Sunday morning.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) –A Laurel family is dealing with the damage a fire did to its home late Sunday morning.

The home, occupied by Nicole Quarles and her four children, suffered major damage to certain areas

Volunteer fire departments from Shady Grove and Sharon responded about 11:55 a.m. to the report of a structure fire at 34 Chickasaw Drive, Laurel.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire units found the utility room and carport fully engulfed in flames, as well as a parked car.

The fire had begun to spread into the living area and kitchen of the home as well. Fire damage to the bedrooms of the home was minimized.

An unidentified neighbor a few doors down was working on his vehicle outside and noticed the smoke and flames. He immediately alerted the family, allowing them to escape the home safely.

Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the incident.

