HubCon continues on despite Ida and COVID impacts

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - War gaming and role-playing fans united for HubCon in the Hub City this weekend.

The troubling double-dip of factors beyond his control made HubCon founder Tim Broome concerned about the turnout, but made sure the convention continued.

“We are a smaller attended show this year, due to Hurricane Ida and some impact by COVID-19, but we are definitely happy to be back,” Broome said. “We are all recovering from COVID-19, and so proud to be here. We will be back bigger and better next year.”

HubCon is a unique convention, as it brings together tabletop, war and role-playing gamers together for a weekend of fun.

Philip Vernon, who attended the convention, says that the war-gaming tabletop community is pretty dispersed, but HubCon is the one thing that brings them together.

“There is always a good selection of people to talk to and people in your area you might want to play games with,” Vernon said. “It’s a nice place to interact and meet new people.”

Though typically a three day event, HubCon only will run two days this year.

Broome said any convention updates can be found on its Facebook page.

