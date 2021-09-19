Win Stuff
Hope Clinic prepares for 8th annual fundraising banquet in Hattiesburg

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local pregnancy center in Hattiesburg is looking to raise fund to expand its facility as well as its message.

The 8th annual fundraising banquet for Hope Clinic is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Hope Clinic’s purpose is to offer free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds for pregnant women.

“Our banquet is entitled ‘Imagine Saving a Life,’ and that is what we do at Hope Clinic,” Sims said. “We want others to come alongside us and help us.”

Those interested in attending the free event can register online at WWW.HCFRIENDS.COM.

