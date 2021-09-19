A damp beginning to the Pine Belt’s week, followed by cooler temperatures next weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday, Pine Belt.

Saturday’s high temperature was 83 with a low of 72. Rain chances stood at 60 percent, with showers and thundershowers popping up in some areas.

The current cloud cover is expected to stay with us.

Sunday we can a high temperature of 84, with the low coming in at 71. Rain chances remain at 60 percent.

As we start back next week, the chance of showers slips only slightly to 50 percent

As we move into Sunday, our High is 84 and Low 71. We hold a 60 % chance of showers and thunderstorms.

As we start back next week, Monday will offer a 50-50 chance of showers, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s and lows in the low-70s.

Tuesday will look like Monday’s clone, with the chance for showers at 50 percent, highs in the low-80s and lows in the low-70s.

Wednesday will hold only a 10 percent chance of showers, with a high of 80 and a low of 64.

We are expecting a cool front to move into the area on Thursday, knocking our high temperature to 77 and our low to 56.

Friday will continue to be cool and pleasant for us here in the Pine Belt, with a high of 81 and low of 59 projected.

The weekend looks a lot like Friday, with highs in the low-80s and lows in the high-50s.

We also are continuing to track storms forming in the Atlantic Ocean, so stay tuned to our First Alert Weather App.

