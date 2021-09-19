Covington church delivers relief supplies to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WDAM) - Volunteers from Covington County’s New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church went to the town of Golden Meadow, La., Saturday, to deliver relief supplies and cook meals for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Volunteer Charlene Barnes said she and about three dozen other volunteers handed out supplies and made hamburgers and hot dogs for local residents still recovering from the storm.

The delivered items included bottled water, canned foods, toiletries and personal hygiene products.

