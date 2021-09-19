After being hospitalized for 362 days, Brookhaven man finally returns home, family says the road to recovery continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -362 days.

That’s how long Joey Wall was in the hospital fighting for his life.

“We’ve had some really good ups and some really bad downs where we thought we were going to lose him many times,” said Lou Ann Wall, Joey’s wife. “They had to shock his heart probably seven or eight times over the 326 days because of high heart rates and atrial fibrillation.”

It all dates back to September of 2020.

“On Saturday morning the fifth, he woke me up, and he said, you’ve got to take me somewhere, or somebody has got to come get me,” Lou Ann recalled.

Joey was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

He tested negative for the virus in November, but it caused other complications that kept him there longer.

During the 362 days, the Brookhaven man was in seven different medical facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana, underwent surgery, was in a coma for nearly two months, and is now experiencing memory loss.

“His thinking is not what it was prior to January 8th,” the wife explained. “He could’ve told me what days bills were due, exactly the dates, exactly which ones. He could tell you anything. Then after that low blood glucose, he’s kind of lost a lot of memory and is having a lot of trouble with confusion.

While in the hospital, Joey’s family and friends sent hundreds of cards, letters, and creative drawings to him as a way to show their support.

“He lost his life because he’s not going to be able to do all of the things he did before,” said Lou Ann.

Joey’s health would continue to improve.

Then on September 2nd of this year, he was finally able to leave the hospital.

His wife calls it a miracle and a blessing and said she’s extremely grateful to have her husband back home.

“Oh, it’s really good because he’s like, come right here, lay down beside me, things you can’t do in the hospital,” said Lou Ann. “I do know that we wouldn’t be where we are right now, at home, without God and all the prayers.”

Although he is back home, Lou Ann said the fight continues.

He requires around-the-clock care.

The family has set up a go-fund me account to help with medical expenses.

“There’s no assistance out there for somebody like him right now,” said Lou Ann. “You can’t get on Medicaid unless your income is a certain amount. Well, I’m a nurse, so we exceed that. Medicare, he can’t get on Medicare for two years; there’s a two-year waiting period after you get on disability. He is on disability now, but that’s not even a third of what his income was, so we still have all of our bills before he got sick. It’s a struggle trying to pay all those bills.

