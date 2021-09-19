Win Stuff
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left two wounded.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Three people suffered injuries, including two gunshot victims in an early Sunday morning incident at Tatum Park.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Parkway Boulevard.

As officers arrived, multiple vehicles involved in the incident were located on Veterans’ Memorial Parkway with assistance from Forrest County deputies.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that there had been a large gathering inside Tatum Park when the shooting occurred.

Moore said two people suffered from appeared to be gunshot wounds. Both were minor, non-life-threatening injuries and both were treated at a local hospital.

Another person also received a minor injury during the incident.

Additional details will be released as they become available, Moore said.

If you have any information, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

