USM wants to start football winning streak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi football team wouldn’t mind t’all if a little bit more home cookin’ tasted just as fine as last week.

The Golden Eagles collected their first victory of the season in their first home game of the year, a 37-0 win over Grambling State University at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

USM (1-1) will have an opportunity to make it two in a row at 6 p.m. Saturday when it welcomes Troy University (1-1) to Hattiesburg.

The game will be streamed on the Internet at ESPN-plus and can also be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield.

USM leads the series with Troy, 8-2, including a 47-42 win in Troy, Ala.

