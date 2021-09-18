Win Stuff
Retiring Camp Shelby soldiers honored during ‘Celebration of Service’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Army unit that oversees and validates training at Camp Shelby honored four of its soldiers Friday, who are retiring after a combined 83 years of service to the nation.

The 177th Armored Brigade hosted a “Celebration of Service” for retired MSG Wilhelmina L. Jarvis, retired SFC Ibar Alvarez, retired SFC William Hinkle and retired SFC class Cyril Leboeuf.

Each retiree was presented a certificate of retirement and other honors.

Their families were also recognized.

“Being able to be in the military as long as I was was a true blessing, 22 years, it passed in a flash,” said retired master sergeant Jarvis. “I had some great experiences, I met some people who changed my life forever.”

“It’s an absolutely awesome day for the Army and these service members and their families,” said Col. Richard J. Davis, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade. “It’s a day of many, many emotions, excitement, sadness that they’re leaving the service, but a great day for them and their families.”

Each honoree also received an American flag.

