Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund

Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager confronted a homeles man allegedly sleeping in the gym’s back parking lot, according to the assistant manager.(Source: KECI via CNN)
By KECI Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALISPELL, Mont. (KECI) - A Montana gym manager was fatally shot after an argument with a homeless man about a refund for an unused gym membership, witnesses say.

Matthew Underhill, the assistant manager of Fuel Fitness and Nutrition, says he and his manager, 27-year-old Matthew Hurley, confronted a man described as homeless and sleeping in the fitness center’s back parking lot on Thursday morning.

Underhill says they gave the man a refund for a gym membership he never used, but the man demanded more money.

“We said, ‘Well, we can’t do that.’ He said, ‘Well, fine then, you’re going to die.’ He pulled out a gun and started shooting. He hit Matt, and then, I got out of there. Somehow, I didn’t get hit,” Underhill said.

Hurley was hit by a bullet and died at the scene.

Witnesses say a bystander, reportedly a veteran or retired veteran, heard the shooting, went to his car and retrieved a firearm and shot the suspect. That bystander got shot in the process but survived.

The suspect’s current condition is unknown. He was taken to the hospital after the incident, reportedly in critical condition.

Hurley’s friends and family gathered for a vigil Friday night outside the fitness center. They say Hurley’s 28th birthday was next Friday, and he and his fiancée were planning a wedding for next October.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KECI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

