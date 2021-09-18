Greenville Christian outlasts Oak Grove, 48-41

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - It didn’t take long for those at Warrior Field Friday night to forget any notion about Greenville Christian Academy fitting into some sort of “David” role to Oak Grove High School’s “Goliath.”

Instead, one of the most intriguing matchups pitting public versus private football programs quickly turned into a straight-up donnybrook between two of the top teams in Mississippi, regardless of affiliation.

In the end, the Saints from the Mississippi Delta celebrated a clear 48-41 victory over the host Warriors and a claim as the state’s top high school football team.

“To even be in that conversation is humbling,” Greenville Christian coach Jon Reed McClendon said. “It’s unreal at the moment, but we’re just excited to be in that conversation.”

Greenville quarterback DeAndrea Smith had a direct hand in six of the Saints’ seven touchdowns, rushing for four scores and connecting with University of Southern Mississippi commitment Christopher Bell on a pair of long touchdown passes.

“He is as good as anybody else in the state at the quarterback position and he deserves for everybody to know his name,” McClendon said. “He’s phenomenal.”

Oak Grove quarterback Kabe Barnett threw for two scores and defensive back P.J. Woodland returned a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns.

“Two very good football teams played (Friday) night, and somebody had to lose,” Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said. “Unfortunately, it was us.

“Those guys are as good as advertised, and we knew it. That was a four-quarter battle, but somebody had to lose.”

The Warriors had an open week before Region 3-6A, but had only played twice after picking up a forfeit win because of an opponent’s COVID-19 quarantine.

Despite Friday night’s result, Oak Grove coach Drew Causey said he was glad the teams had been able to arrange the game.

“It was a great game to play,” Causey said. “I think we got to see what our guys were made of. They fought their tails off, and I’m proud of them.”

Oak Gove (3-1) finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps after winning the Class 6A state championship and had forged a 16-game winning streak coming into Friday’s showdown. The Warriors were considered by many the top Mississippi High School Activities Association program in the state this year.

Greenville (5-1), ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps, won the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools’ Class 3A state crown in 2020 and carried a 15-game winning streak against Mississippi foes into Friday’s game.

After a scoreless first quarter that saw turnovers and penalties thwart scoring opportunities for both teams, the second quarter saw the teams put up a combined 53 points. Forty points came within a span of 4 minutes, 43 seconds, with four of the seven touchdowns covering 62 yards or more.

Barnett opened the deluge of points, turning left end for 10 yards and a touchdown at the pylon.

Smith countered immediately, finding Bell with a 12-yard pass to the left, and then watched as his teammate first zigged, then zagged, his way to the end zone, completing a 62-yard touchdown pass pulling the Saints to within 7-6.

Then the fireworks really began.

After an Oak Grove punt, Marlon Palmer broke through the middle for 42 yards, Smith found LaDarius Davenport with a 22-yard pass, and when a facemask penalty was tacked on, Greenville found itself on the Oak Grove 2-yard line.

Smith made quick work of that, plowing over the goal line on the next snap and then found Bell with a 2-point conversion pass to give the Saints a 13-7 lead.

The margin grew 22 seconds later when Trey Rhodes jumped a sideline route and sped down to the 1-yard line with the interception. That set up another short scoring plunge by Smith and gave Greenville a 20-7 lead.

Woodland pulled Oak Grove back within a touchdown 13 seconds later, taking the kickoff 80 yards to get the Warriors back within 20-14.

Smith turned a third-and-14 into a 76-yard touchdown pass, finding Bell over the middle for a 26-14 lead.

But Oak Grove answered immediately, when Barnett and Tyrell Pollard hooked up on a 71-yard scoring pass.

After being pinned deep in their own territory, a 9-yard punt gave the Warriors the football at the Saints’ 23-yard line.

Four plays later, Barnett scrambled long enough to find Jaylon Aborom with a 10-yard touchdown pass to give Oak Grove a 27-26 halftime lead.

The seesaw continued in the third quarter.

Oak Grove recovered a fumble at its 22-yard line to stop Greenville’s first possession of the second half. But an intentional grounding call left the Warriors at the 1-yard line and on the next play, Oak Grove was called for holding in the end zone, giving the Saints a safety and 38-27 lead.

A 43-yard run by Palmer put Greenville ahead 34-27, but Dontavious Howard’s 4-yard run tied the score at 34-34.

Twenty seconds later, Woodland picked off Smith at the Greenville 23-yard line and returned it for a go-ahead score, putting Oak Grove up, 41-34.

But Smith capped a 13-play drive that covered the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth period with a 4-yard run, and his 2-point jump pass to Altorriyan Sandifer gave the Saints the lead for good, 42-41.

After Oak Grove turned the ball over on downs at Greenville’s 41-yard line, the Saints covered the distance in six plays, with Smith bowling in from the 2-yard line for a 48-41 lead.

Oak Grove would have two shots in the game’s final 5 minutes, but lost the last chance on a fumble and then turned the ball over on downs with 1:08 to play.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Causey said. “They played extremely hard, and at the end of the day, it’s a non-region game, so it doesn’t do anything but give us one loss.

“Now, we’ve got to get ready to go to Warren Central (High School) next week.”

