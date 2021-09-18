Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Gametime! - Week 4

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy Friday night of football in the Pine Belt as many times completed their non-region schedule. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • Greenville Christian (48) Oak Grove (41)
  • Columbia (56) West Marion (0)
  • Northeast Jones (27) South Jones (6)
  • Wayne County (28) George County (14)
  • Sacred Heart (34) Salem (6)
  • West Jones (38) Wingfield (0)
  • Richton (6) Puckett (0)
  • East Marion (45) Jefferson County (28)
  • Magee (32) Collins (6)
  • Stone (50) FCAHS (28)
  • PCS (56) Lamar School (32)
  • Meridian (41) Hattiesburg (35)
  • Raleigh (26) Seminary (13)
  • Bay (40) Purvis (33)
  • Lawrence County (32) Taylorsville (20)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (40) Stringer (0)
  • Prentiss Christian at Tallulah (La.)
  • Poplarville (35) Terry (16)
  • Greene County (49) St. Martin (48) – OT
  • Oak Forest (49) Columbia Academy (6)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (7) Bowling Green (6)
  • Park Place (19) Wayne Academy (16)
  • Sumrall (28) Pearl River Central (21)
  • Perry Central (26) Amite County (8)
  • Lumberton (28) Wesson (18)
  • Mendenhall (34) Jefferson Davis County (27)
  • Scott Central (26) Bay Springs (12)
  • Tylertown (22) South Pike (0)
  • Bogue Chitto (7) Mize (0)
  • D’Iberville (27) Picayune (13)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands

Latest News

Gametime! - Week 4
Gametime! - Week 4
.
High School Highlights: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove
.
High School Highlights: South Jones at Northeast Jones
.
High School Highlights: Raleigh at Seminary