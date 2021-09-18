Gametime! - Week 4
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy Friday night of football in the Pine Belt as many times completed their non-region schedule. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Greenville Christian (48) Oak Grove (41)
- Columbia (56) West Marion (0)
- Northeast Jones (27) South Jones (6)
- Wayne County (28) George County (14)
- Sacred Heart (34) Salem (6)
- West Jones (38) Wingfield (0)
- Richton (6) Puckett (0)
- East Marion (45) Jefferson County (28)
- Magee (32) Collins (6)
- Stone (50) FCAHS (28)
- PCS (56) Lamar School (32)
- Meridian (41) Hattiesburg (35)
- Raleigh (26) Seminary (13)
- Bay (40) Purvis (33)
- Lawrence County (32) Taylorsville (20)
- Enterprise-Clarke (40) Stringer (0)
- Prentiss Christian at Tallulah (La.)
- Poplarville (35) Terry (16)
- Greene County (49) St. Martin (48) – OT
- Oak Forest (49) Columbia Academy (6)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (7) Bowling Green (6)
- Park Place (19) Wayne Academy (16)
- Sumrall (28) Pearl River Central (21)
- Perry Central (26) Amite County (8)
- Lumberton (28) Wesson (18)
- Mendenhall (34) Jefferson Davis County (27)
- Scott Central (26) Bay Springs (12)
- Tylertown (22) South Pike (0)
- Bogue Chitto (7) Mize (0)
- D’Iberville (27) Picayune (13)
