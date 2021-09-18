Gametime! - Week 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another busy Friday night of football in the Pine Belt as many times completed their non-region schedule. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Greenville Christian (48) Oak Grove (41)

Columbia (56) West Marion (0)

Northeast Jones (27) South Jones (6)

Wayne County (28) George County (14)

Sacred Heart (34) Salem (6)

West Jones (38) Wingfield (0)

Richton (6) Puckett (0)

East Marion (45) Jefferson County (28)

Magee (32) Collins (6)

Stone (50) FCAHS (28)

PCS (56) Lamar School (32)

Meridian (41) Hattiesburg (35)

Raleigh (26) Seminary (13)

Bay (40) Purvis (33)

Lawrence County (32) Taylorsville (20)

Enterprise-Clarke (40) Stringer (0)

Prentiss Christian at Tallulah (La.)

Poplarville (35) Terry (16)

Greene County (49) St. Martin (48) – OT

Oak Forest (49) Columbia Academy (6)

Sylva-Bay Academy (7) Bowling Green (6)

Park Place (19) Wayne Academy (16)

Sumrall (28) Pearl River Central (21)

Perry Central (26) Amite County (8)

Lumberton (28) Wesson (18)

Mendenhall (34) Jefferson Davis County (27)

Scott Central (26) Bay Springs (12)

Tylertown (22) South Pike (0)

Bogue Chitto (7) Mize (0)

D’Iberville (27) Picayune (13)

