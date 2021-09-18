Gabby Petito’s boyfriend missing, his family tells authorities

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van.

North Port Police tweeted Friday evening that authorities spoke with his family at their request, but not with Brian Laundrie. The family says they haven’t seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

He and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito had left in July on a trip to national parks out West. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her family and is now the subject of a nationwide search.

Investigators say Laundrie had returned Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Earlier Friday, a Utah county sheriff said detectives have determined there is no connection between Petito’s disappearance and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot.

Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was being explored because the women were found dead in the same tourist town of Moab, Utah, where Petito and Laundrie had an emotional fight to which police had been called.

