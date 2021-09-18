1 dead in 1-vehicle accident just west of U.S. 49 south

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was killed Saturday in an one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 49 south and Campbell Loop in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a call of an accident just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, it was discovered that a Toyota Tundra struck a steel business sign.

One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other injuries in the incident, Moore said.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

