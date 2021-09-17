Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM hoping to continue to move forward against Troy

University of Southern Mississippi coach Will Hall, seen here during a summer football...
University of Southern Mississippi coach Will Hall, seen here during a summer football scrimmage, will send his Golden Eagles against Troy University at 6 p.m. Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.(Taylor Curet/WDAM 7)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – One might have figured that Will Hall would have been delighted after picking up his first victory as the first-year coach of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Instead, Hall said he had a different feeling following his Golden Eagles’ 37-0 whitewash last Saturday of Grambling State University.

“Just relief,” Hall said. “If you ask my wife, winning for us is just a relief so you don’t feel like you did (after a season-opening 31-7 loss at the University of South Alabama).

“We try to enjoy it, but it’s just a relief that we got the job done … It was good to get it out of the way, but look, we’re building this program, and it’s not easy to build a program. It’s hard.”

The Golden Eagles (1-1) will have the opportunity to forward the process another step at 6 p.m. Saturday when they welcome Troy University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The teams last met in 2019, with USM leaving town with a wild 47-42 shootout win over the Trojans.

Hall said he expects a very motivated and determined Troy team to roll into Hattiesburg this weekend.

“Troy is a really good football team,” Hall said. “They just played a Top 25 team last week in Liberty … and they got beat 21-13. So, they’re a team that’s

“They’re coming here with their lives on the line, much like were last week. Their backs are against the wall, and we expect to get a great effort. They’re a proud program, like we are. They’ve won a lot of games in their past and we’ve got a lot of respect for them.”

Hall declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s contest A “lower extremity” injury sidelined starter Trey Lowe III for the second half of the Grambling game, leading to the debut of highly-touted freshman Ty Keyes.

USM led the Tigers 10-0 at halftime and then put 27 points in the second half with Keyes behind center.

Receiver Antoine Robinson, who missed the Grambling game because of a gash in his hand, will be available Saturday.

One Golden Eagle won’t be available for the rest of the year, running back Darius Marberry, who suffered what Hall described as a “season-ending injury, lower extremity injury.

“Great kid, has fought hard for Southern Miss for a long time. Tough, tough deal with him,” Hall said.

The game will be streamed on the Internet at ESPN-plus and can also be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands

Latest News

Jones College football
Bobcats cruise to 3rd victory of the season
Jones College football
Bobcats cruise to 3rd victory of the season
Game of the Week: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove
Game of the Week: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove
Game of the Week: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove
Game of the Week: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove