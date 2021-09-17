USM hoping to continue to move forward against Troy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – One might have figured that Will Hall would have been delighted after picking up his first victory as the first-year coach of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Instead, Hall said he had a different feeling following his Golden Eagles’ 37-0 whitewash last Saturday of Grambling State University.

“Just relief,” Hall said. “If you ask my wife, winning for us is just a relief so you don’t feel like you did (after a season-opening 31-7 loss at the University of South Alabama).

“We try to enjoy it, but it’s just a relief that we got the job done … It was good to get it out of the way, but look, we’re building this program, and it’s not easy to build a program. It’s hard.”

The Golden Eagles (1-1) will have the opportunity to forward the process another step at 6 p.m. Saturday when they welcome Troy University to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The teams last met in 2019, with USM leaving town with a wild 47-42 shootout win over the Trojans.

Hall said he expects a very motivated and determined Troy team to roll into Hattiesburg this weekend.

“Troy is a really good football team,” Hall said. “They just played a Top 25 team last week in Liberty … and they got beat 21-13. So, they’re a team that’s

“They’re coming here with their lives on the line, much like were last week. Their backs are against the wall, and we expect to get a great effort. They’re a proud program, like we are. They’ve won a lot of games in their past and we’ve got a lot of respect for them.”

Hall declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s contest A “lower extremity” injury sidelined starter Trey Lowe III for the second half of the Grambling game, leading to the debut of highly-touted freshman Ty Keyes.

USM led the Tigers 10-0 at halftime and then put 27 points in the second half with Keyes behind center.

Receiver Antoine Robinson, who missed the Grambling game because of a gash in his hand, will be available Saturday.

One Golden Eagle won’t be available for the rest of the year, running back Darius Marberry, who suffered what Hall described as a “season-ending injury, lower extremity injury.

“Great kid, has fought hard for Southern Miss for a long time. Tough, tough deal with him,” Hall said.

The game will be streamed on the Internet at ESPN-plus and can also be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield.

