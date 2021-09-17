Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands

Latest News

France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the...
Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday
Down Syndrome Awareness Month is in October and to celebrate, the National Down Syndrome...
Pine Belt man to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video at Times Square
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans