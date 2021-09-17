Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry Gala in Collins

The event is at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th.
The event is at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS (WDAM) - Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry in Collins is preparing for its annual gala.

Sustaining Grace Founder David Roberts says the gala usually directly benefits the non-profit. Sustaining Grace is dedicated to helping addicts recover in a supportive community with meetings and Bible study.

This year, Roberts decided to donate the majority of money raised to Hurricane Ida relief in Louisiana.

“I hope people will come in together in the name of Jesus, number one, and God because we couldn’t be here, not without his ministry. And number two, we’re coming together as a community, Collins community, Covington County community, state of Mississippi, and we’re coming together for a good cause. The takeaway is, ‘Hey, what I’ve done tonight will help somebody in Louisiana.’ So, like I said, our goal is to help people in Louisiana and help break the change of addiction here locally,” Roberts explains.

The event will feature dinner, worship, guest speakers and live and silent auction.

“Our doors are open at six. When the doors open, we will have a silent auction. After the silent auction, about 6:45 p.m., we will have an opening prayer and meal before our guest speakers and really great worship with music,” said Roberts.

Tickets are $20 for an individual or $100 for a table of six. For tickets, you can call (601) 620-9609 or (601) 837-5119.

The event will be at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Harris, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

The event will feature resource booths from Pine Belt Mental Health, Southeast Mississippi...
Hattiesburg non-profit hosting community cookout and wellness fair
The free event gave job seekers an opportunity to show off their resumes and potential...
Crowds turn out for I-59 Job Fair in Laurel
Lumberton City Hall
Lumberton mayor explains city’s response to viral police pepper spray video
The HHS Tigers will take on the Natchez Bulldogs for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24,...
Hattiesburg High prepares for homecoming parade and community pep rally