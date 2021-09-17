Tickets on sale for Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry Gala in Collins

COLLINS (WDAM) - Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry in Collins is preparing for its annual gala.

Sustaining Grace Founder David Roberts says the gala usually directly benefits the non-profit. Sustaining Grace is dedicated to helping addicts recover in a supportive community with meetings and Bible study.

This year, Roberts decided to donate the majority of money raised to Hurricane Ida relief in Louisiana.

“I hope people will come in together in the name of Jesus, number one, and God because we couldn’t be here, not without his ministry. And number two, we’re coming together as a community, Collins community, Covington County community, state of Mississippi, and we’re coming together for a good cause. The takeaway is, ‘Hey, what I’ve done tonight will help somebody in Louisiana.’ So, like I said, our goal is to help people in Louisiana and help break the change of addiction here locally,” Roberts explains.

The event will feature dinner, worship, guest speakers and live and silent auction.

“Our doors are open at six. When the doors open, we will have a silent auction. After the silent auction, about 6:45 p.m., we will have an opening prayer and meal before our guest speakers and really great worship with music,” said Roberts.

Tickets are $20 for an individual or $100 for a table of six. For tickets, you can call (601) 620-9609 or (601) 837-5119.

The event will be at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th starting at 6 p.m.

