Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Teens involved in violent arrest accused in Canton double homicide; FBI investigating

U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
By Sharie Nicole and Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A video of the U.S. Marshals Task Force slapping a suspect in handcuffs is now a federal investigation.

A Ring camera shows an officer hitting a handcuffed suspect in the face as he walks out of a home.

In the background of the video, another suspect appears to be in some type of altercation with another officer.

Thursday, when WLBT received the video, U.S. Marshals released a statement saying they were looking into the incident involving a member of their task force.

Friday, U.S. Department of Justice released the same statement adding this new line.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney Office and the FBI have opened an investigation, and if the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action.

U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson

The video was sent to WLBT by the family of 17-year-old Kevin Harris, who claims he’s the one in the video hit by the officer.

Harris is one of four teenagers accused of accessory to commit capital murder, according to Canton police. Obe Lee and Tomar Smith were arrested last month.

Investigators in Canton believe Harris had a hand in killing two innocent bystanders in a shootout last month; 42-year-old Tracey Wilder and 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez.

Jeison Romero Lopez, 5 and Tracy Wilder, 42(WLBT)
Jeison Romero Lopez, 5 and Tracy Wilder, 42(WLBT)(WLBT)

Friday, Canton police confirmed 17-year-old Kevin Harris and 16-year-old Demetrius Lee are charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assault in this double homicide investigation.

16-year-old Demetrius Lee (L), 17-year-old Kevin Harris (R)
16-year-old Demetrius Lee (L), 17-year-old Kevin Harris (R)(Madison County Detention Center)

Kevin Harris’s mom said she was out of town but says officers in the video raided her home early Thursday looking for her son and Lee.

Cawanda Harris thinks her son is being targeted.

“Every time something goes on in Canton, they blame my child,” Harris said.

The mom told us local police asked her to bring her son in for questioning in connection to this investigation, but she refused. Harris told us the last time she brought her son in for questioning, they arrested him.

Investigators have not officially confirmed if Harris is the teen in the video.

There’s no word on how long this investigation will take but WLBT will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands

Latest News

Backpacks and food given away by Perry County School District.
Perry County School District giving free food, supplies to families
.
Jones Co. seniors can get free home safety/crime prevention equipment Saturday
5pm Headlines 09/17/2021
5pm Headlines 09/17/2021
.
Pine Belt man to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video at Times Square
SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the...
Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday