Teens involved in violent arrest accused in Canton double homicide; FBI investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A video of the U.S. Marshals Task Force slapping a suspect in handcuffs is now a federal investigation.

A Ring camera shows an officer hitting a handcuffed suspect in the face as he walks out of a home.

In the background of the video, another suspect appears to be in some type of altercation with another officer.

Thursday, when WLBT received the video, U.S. Marshals released a statement saying they were looking into the incident involving a member of their task force.

Friday, U.S. Department of Justice released the same statement adding this new line.

The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, United States Attorney Office and the FBI have opened an investigation, and if the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the Department will take appropriate action.

The video was sent to WLBT by the family of 17-year-old Kevin Harris, who claims he’s the one in the video hit by the officer.

Harris is one of four teenagers accused of accessory to commit capital murder, according to Canton police. Obe Lee and Tomar Smith were arrested last month.

Investigators in Canton believe Harris had a hand in killing two innocent bystanders in a shootout last month; 42-year-old Tracey Wilder and 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez.

Jeison Romero Lopez, 5 and Tracy Wilder, 42(WLBT) (WLBT)

Friday, Canton police confirmed 17-year-old Kevin Harris and 16-year-old Demetrius Lee are charged with capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assault in this double homicide investigation.

16-year-old Demetrius Lee (L), 17-year-old Kevin Harris (R) (Madison County Detention Center)

Kevin Harris’s mom said she was out of town but says officers in the video raided her home early Thursday looking for her son and Lee.

Cawanda Harris thinks her son is being targeted.

“Every time something goes on in Canton, they blame my child,” Harris said.

The mom told us local police asked her to bring her son in for questioning in connection to this investigation, but she refused. Harris told us the last time she brought her son in for questioning, they arrested him.

Investigators have not officially confirmed if Harris is the teen in the video.

There’s no word on how long this investigation will take but WLBT will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.