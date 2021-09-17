Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Spotty showers possible Friday and through the weekend

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Happy Friday, Pine Belt. Remnants of Nicholas continue to stay over parts of South Louisiana, bringing small showers to some of our southern counties.

Friday’s highs will be around 84 with a low of 73. Our rain chances are 60% but expect to see some sunshine today.

Going into the weekend, highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday hold a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will see some sunshine during the weekend.

Next week, as we start back on Monday, 84 is the high and 73 for the low with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, we will continue with rain chances at a 40% with our high around 84 and low around 72.

We are also continuing to track storms in the Atlantic, so stay tuned in on our First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

Branden's Friday Forecast
Branden's Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather - WDAM - Rex - 09/16
First Alert Weather - WDAM - Rex - 09/16
You can drop off the supplies through Sunday morning at the fire station downtown Collins.
Collins Fire Department set to go on second trip to La.
They’re asking local residents to help by donating bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
Collins Fire Department set to go on second trip to La.