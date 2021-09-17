Spotty showers possible Friday and through the weekend

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Happy Friday, Pine Belt. Remnants of Nicholas continue to stay over parts of South Louisiana, bringing small showers to some of our southern counties.

Friday’s highs will be around 84 with a low of 73. Our rain chances are 60% but expect to see some sunshine today.

Going into the weekend, highs will be in the lower 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday hold a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We will see some sunshine during the weekend.

Next week, as we start back on Monday, 84 is the high and 73 for the low with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, we will continue with rain chances at a 40% with our high around 84 and low around 72.

We are also continuing to track storms in the Atlantic, so stay tuned in on our First Alert Weather app.

