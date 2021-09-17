Win Stuff
Pine Belt man to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video at Times Square

Down Syndrome Awareness Month is in October and to celebrate, the National Down Syndrome...
Down Syndrome Awareness Month is in October and to celebrate, the National Down Syndrome Society will feature a video in Times Square this weekend. Included in the presentation will be Pine Belt resident, Zackery Wilson.(source: Anne Marie Wilson)
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Down Syndrome Awareness Month is in October and to celebrate, the National Down Syndrome Society will feature a video in Times Square this weekend.

Included in the presentation will be Pine Belt resident Zackery Wilson.

“We are so thrilled that Zackery got chosen for this,” Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of the NDSS said. “We received more than 2,100 photos, and we had about 500 slots in this year’s Times Square video and really every year we try to be as inclusive as possible and really help represent each and every individual’s diversity, as well as their unique talents and abilities.”

Pickard says the one-hour video will be livestreamed Saturday, Sept. 18 on the organization’s Facebook page. The presentation is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Central Standard Time.

“In 1985, you know, people with Down syndrome were living into their mid to early 20s and now we have individuals living into their 60s and 70s,” Pickard said. “So, it’s about celebrating our communities, celebrating these incredible individuals with Down syndrome.

When asked how he felt about the feature, Zackery answered with a smile.

“I feel super happy,” Zackery said.

Wilson and the FSFIT shirt he designed will be shown on two Jumbotron screens. His mom, Anne Marie Wilson, said they are all happy to be a part of something that promotes acceptance and inclusion.

“I think people should look at the ability as opposed to the disability, and I think people should give people with disabilities a chance because they are limitless,” Anne Marie said.

Overall, she says they are grateful for all the support.

“Thank you so much,” Zackery said.

According to the NDSS, Zackery is one of three people selected from Mississippi to be featured in the video.

