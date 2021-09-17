Perry County School District kicks off their after-school programs

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County School District is back in person, and with that comes the kickoff of their after-school programs.

These programs are much more than your typical math and science courses. Programs include topics such as culinary arts, digital media and robotics.

“We also offer opportunities for them to get help with homework and we do tutoring,” said Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith. “I am most excited about our middle school high school group. They are actually coming out and participating more.”

If you have any interest in the after-school programs, ask your school principal.

