Perry County School District giving free food, supplies to families

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District gave out some supplies and food to their families in need this week.

Backpacks were stuffed with supplies such as folders, notebooks and more.

In addition, food boxes filled with healthy alternatives and non-perishable items were also given out.

“The reaction was overwhelmingly grateful,” said Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith. “Those families who participated were very grateful to have the opportunity to have those resources provided for them.”

“When a community comes together and gives away that many food boxes and that many backpacks just to help families in our community, it makes you proud to be from a community where everyone pulls together and helps,” said Perry County mother Destiney McLain.

The district is going to continue giving away these donations with another date next week.

