Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Perry County School District giving free food, supplies to families

Backpacks and food given away by Perry County School District.
Backpacks and food given away by Perry County School District.(PCSD)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District gave out some supplies and food to their families in need this week.

Backpacks were stuffed with supplies such as folders, notebooks and more.

In addition, food boxes filled with healthy alternatives and non-perishable items were also given out.

“The reaction was overwhelmingly grateful,” said Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith. “Those families who participated were very grateful to have the opportunity to have those resources provided for them.”

“When a community comes together and gives away that many food boxes and that many backpacks just to help families in our community, it makes you proud to be from a community where everyone pulls together and helps,” said Perry County mother Destiney McLain.

The district is going to continue giving away these donations with another date next week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands

Latest News

.
Jones Co. seniors can get free home safety/crime prevention equipment Saturday
5pm Headlines 09/17/2021
5pm Headlines 09/17/2021
.
Pine Belt man to be featured in National Down Syndrome Society video at Times Square
SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the...
Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday