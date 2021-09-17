Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: 2,321 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths reported Friday

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that the state had added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases to its records.

MSDH said Friday that 2,321 new coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-four of the deaths happened between Aug. 20 and Sept. 16. Another 25 were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 16 to Sept. 14.

Of the new deaths, five were reported in the Pine Belt with three in Lamar County and a pair of deaths in Forrest County. More than 170 new cases were reported in the area.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 473,413 and 9,214, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 53,585 COVID-19 cases and 948 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,073 cases, 91 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,953 cases, 233 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,102 cases, 62 deaths
  • Jones: 13,165 cases, 218 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,048 cases, 128 deaths
  • Marion: 4,032 cases, 100 deaths
  • Perry: 1,964 cases, 53 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,248 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 420,700 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,710,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,261,000 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
Mississippi health officials speak out about the state of COVID in Mississippi
The winners were chosen at random to receive $2,500 for having received their vaccination at a...
Hattiesburg clinics name winners in Vaccination Appreciation $2,500 Giveaway
Tupelo woman left paralyzed by COVID-19 is walking again after 10 months of physical therapy
Tupelo woman left paralyzed by COVID-19 is walking again after 10 months of physical therapy
Three of the Pine Belt's eight counties have topped the 10,000 case mark since February 2020. ...
MSDH: Nearly 2,600 new cases of COVD-19 reported