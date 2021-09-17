MSDH: 2,321 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that the state had added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases to its records.

MSDH said Friday that 2,321 new coronavirus cases and 49 new deaths had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-four of the deaths happened between Aug. 20 and Sept. 16. Another 25 were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 16 to Sept. 14.

Of the new deaths, five were reported in the Pine Belt with three in Lamar County and a pair of deaths in Forrest County. More than 170 new cases were reported in the area.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 473,413 and 9,214, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 53,585 COVID-19 cases and 948 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,073 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 12,953 cases, 233 deaths

Jasper: 3,102 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,165 cases, 218 deaths

Lamar: 10,048 cases, 128 deaths

Marion: 4,032 cases, 100 deaths

Perry: 1,964 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,248 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported more than 420,700 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,710,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,261,000 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

