Mississippi now has country’s highest rate for COVID deaths

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical...
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter's question on the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has surpassed New Jersey as the state with the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the numbers of new cases are still “far more than we’d like to see,” and that more deaths will follow.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 9,165 people in Mississippi have died of the virus.

That means roughly 1 of every 320 Mississippians have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Of specific concern during the recent surge have been pregnant mothers.

During the pandemic, 15 pregnant women in Mississippi have died of COVID-19. Eight of those deaths occurred between July 25 and Sept. 16.

