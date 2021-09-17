Miss. native to compete on Food Network on Sunday

Win Stuff
MVSU student to compete on Food Network’s Halloween Wars(MVSU)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
ITTA BENA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Shelby native and Mississippi Valley State University student hits the big screen Sunday.

Corterrius “DaCakeGoat” Allen is competing in Halloween Wars on Food Network.

The 20-year-old will face off against Holly Webster from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Amy Strickland from Orlando, Florida.

The Shelby native said walking into the competition was nerve-racking, but he sought the opportunity to push himself.

“I was on Google searching for an opportunity to test my skills,” Allen said. “I felt I was getting better, and I wanted to find a competition that would challenge me. I found a company called Super Delicious and reached out to them. They emailed me and said I could apply for Halloween Wars.”

Allen started designing cakes a few years ago with a $35 baking kit and two cupcake pans that his mom, Jacquelyn, purchased. After graduating high school, he worked at a Bakery in Cleveland but didn’t get serious about his craft until his training at Coahoma Community College.

Allen now has a cake decorating business and majors in Social Work, but his dream is to own a cake studio one day.

“My motto is that, ‘Every day is somebody’s birthday.’ That means every morning, I have the opportunity to help place a smile on someone’s face and share in their happiness,” he said.

Best of luck Corterrius “DaCakeGoat” Allen!

Halloween Wars airs on Sunday, September 19 at 9 p.m. (EST), 8 p.m. (CST) on Food Network.

