Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones Co. seniors can get free home safety/crime prevention equipment Saturday

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County TRIAD are hosting the supply giveaway on...
The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County TRIAD are hosting the supply giveaway on Saturday.(Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior citizens in the Jones County area will be able to get free smoke detectors, door locks, fire extinguishers and other items during a special event in the Sharon community Saturday.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County TRIAD (The Right Information and Direction) are hosting a giveaway for seniors at the fire department on Sharon Road from 10 a.m. to noon.  

It’s a drive-thru event, and residents will be able to get home safety and security items on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is sponsored by a grant from the Mississippi Council on Aging.

Additional items that senior citizens can get at the giveaway include weather radios, reflective house numbers and first aid kits.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
72 unborn babies, 15 pregnant women have died during pandemic
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

PCHS set to have solar ran cafeteria within 6 months.
Perry County School District kicks off their after-school programs
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
Mississippi health officials speak out about the state of COVID in Mississippi
The event will feature resource booths from Pine Belt Mental Health, Southeast Mississippi...
Hattiesburg non-profit hosting community cookout and wellness fair
The event is at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th.
Tickets on sale for Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry Gala in Collins