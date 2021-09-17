Jones Co. seniors can get free home safety/crime prevention equipment Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior citizens in the Jones County area will be able to get free smoke detectors, door locks, fire extinguishers and other items during a special event in the Sharon community Saturday.

The Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and Jones County TRIAD (The Right Information and Direction) are hosting a giveaway for seniors at the fire department on Sharon Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s a drive-thru event, and residents will be able to get home safety and security items on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is sponsored by a grant from the Mississippi Council on Aging.

Additional items that senior citizens can get at the giveaway include weather radios, reflective house numbers and first aid kits.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.