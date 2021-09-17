Win Stuff
Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefit application deadline Monday

SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the MDHS website.(Mississippi Department of Human Services)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services is reminding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households in counties affected by Hurricane Ida of the deadline to apply for replacement benefits.

Counties that suffered food loss as the result of the storm have until Monday, Sept. 20, to request replacement benefits from The Household Statement of Food Loss Due to Hurricane Disaster, MDHS-EA-508.

Below are the counties that were affected by Hurricane Ida (Pine Belt counties listed in bold):

  • Adams County
  • Amite County
  • Calhoun County
  • Claiborne County
  • Copiah County
  • Covington County
  • Forrest County
  • Franklin County
  • Hancock County
  • Harrison County
  • Hinds County
  • Jackson County
  • Jefferson Davis County
  • Jones County
  • Lafayette County
  • Lamar County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lincoln County
  • Madison County
  • Marion County
  • Neshoba County
  • Oktibbeha County
  • Pearl River County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Quitman County
  • Rankin County
  • Scott County
  • Sharkey County
  • Simpson County
  • Smith County
  • Stone County
  • Sunflower County
  • Walthall County
  • Warren County
  • Wilkinson County
  • Yazoo County

More than $700,000 in replacement SNAP benefits have been provided to families in 39 Mississippi counties at this time.

“MDHS remains committed to assisting SNAP beneficiaries impacted by natural disaster in Mississippi,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “We are encouraged by the services that have already been provided by our county offices and encouraged all eligible beneficiaries to apply for their replacement benefits.”

SNAP households in the affected counties can apply for the replacement benefits through the MDHS website. The application may be submitted via the Economic Assistance document upload feature on the website, email or fax to your county worker.

If you need assistance with the application process, contact the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-948-3050.

