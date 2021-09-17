Game of the Week: Greenville Christian at Oak Grove

Oak Grove, Miss. (WDAM) -Two talented programs, fresh off of winning state titles, face off on Friday as Greenville Christian travels to Oak Grove.

“You know, they’ve got an excellent team,” Oak Grove Head Coach Drew Causey said. “You know it’s going to be a great challenge.”

“Man, they’re really good. They are as advertised,” Greenville Christian Head Coach Jon Reed McClendon said.

The Warriors haven’t lost a game in over a year, and it’s not hard to understand why with offensive weapons such as Kabe Barnett and Tyrell Pollard.

“The quarterback, of course, is phenomenal. You know, he’s a big-time recruit in-state,” McClendon said. “They’ve got some speed on the outside. They got a couple of receivers that can really go and so they’re balanced. They can run it and they certainly have the capability of hitting big plays on the outside and man they’re really good.”

“I’d say we’re doing pretty well,” Oak Grove Wide Receiver Tyrell Pollard said. “It’s still a lot of things we can improve on to get to where we want to go and do what we gotta do.”

While Greenville Christian has about half the players as Oak Grove, they pack a serious punch offensively as well.

“We got something to prove every week,” Greenville Christian Quarterback DeAndre Smith said. “Week after week, even if we are the number one team in private school.”

“They got a really explosive offense as well, so we’re going to have to play really well on that side of the ball,” Causey said. “So, we’re going to line up and try to get as much pressure as we can on the quarterback and see if we can cover their guys.”

And one thing is clear, no matter what side of the ball fans look on, no matter what sideline fans look on, there will be talent all over the field.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of good players on the field,” Causey said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of points maybe and hopefully we score at least one more than them.”

And while this matchup might be one of the biggest in the state this week, the goal is always the same for these players.

“I wanna win just like all the other games. Every game I wanna win,” the Greenville Christian Quarterback said.

“We just want to win,” Pollard said. “Just want to dominate as best as we possibly can.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Oak Grove.

