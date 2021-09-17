Win Stuff
Bobcats cruise to 3rd victory of the season

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:12 AM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - La’Damian Webb is making up for lost time.

The sophomore running back is in stint No. 2 at Jones College after transferring from Florida State. Another 131 yards rushing and two touchdowns on Thursday night helped lift the Bobcats to a 33-13 rout of East Central Community College.

Webb made it to 131 on just 13 carries, breaking off runs of 13, 57 and 30 yards. He’s gained 485 yards on the ground through three games.

It’s certainly helped No. 10 Jones College, which returns to Ellisville 3-0 (1-0 MACCC South Division).

Pearl River Community College battled No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday but ultimately fell 33-10 in Perkinston.

The Wildcats gained a season-high 412 yards of offense, including 275 on the ground.

Jones College football
