1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person Friday morning on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers and emergency personnel responded to the report of the crash around 10:45 a.m.

Officers discovered that two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 near McCoy Road.

Two people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and one of them died from their injuries shortly after.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at this time as the next of kin is currently being notified.

Moore says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

