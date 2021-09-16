USM’s stout run defense ranks 6th in the nation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain couldn’t quite slow Southern Miss down on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles moved into the Payne Center as they continued preparations for Troy on Saturday at 6 p.m.

USM hopes to slow down the Trojans run game – an area of great success for the Eagles this season.

Southern Miss has allowed just 82 yards rushing through two games, which ranks No. 6 in the country. The defense’s 220.5 yards per contest ranks No. 7 nationally.

“Obviously if you can stop the run and be physical it gives you a chance, and has been in football for a long time,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “So we’ve been proud of that so far, we’ve got to keep it up.”

“They have a really good front,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey. “I think their front four up front are guys that are really active and good football players.”

“Coach [Austin] Armstrong, the play-caller for defense, he puts us in great situations,” said USM junior defensive lineman Tahj Sykes. “He breaks down a lot of film, he knows what run finna come, what pass and he tries to put us in the right position to make plays. Coach [Brandon] Lacey teaches us the right technique, how to get off blocks, how to strike somebody. It’s all about details, little details, and that’s what he keeps pushing. We just got a great group of guys in the D-line room that’s bought in.”

