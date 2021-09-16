U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows a suspect in handcuffs being either punched or slapped in the face as he walks out of a home in Jackson.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident, but provided this statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

The handcuffed person in the video has not been identified, nor has the reason for the arrest.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home.

“They drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said.

She says the officers also ransacked the house.

“The way that they came in and how they did them...it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.’”

The home where the incident happened. (WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.