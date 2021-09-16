Win Stuff
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S Marshals Service is looking into an incident involving a member of their task force.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows a suspect in handcuffs being either punched or slapped in the face as he walks out of a home in Jackson.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident, but provided this statement:

The handcuffed person in the video has not been identified, nor has the reason for the arrest.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home.

“They drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said.

She says the officers also ransacked the house.

“The way that they came in and how they did them...it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.’”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

