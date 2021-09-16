Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: USM assistant athletic director/communications Jack Duggan

Duggan talks about USM football, Will Hall’s first win over Grambling and seeing the athletic...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is in his 15th season heading up the sports information department at his alma mater. He and his staff provide statistics, arrange interviews and produce preseason profiles and gameday notes and background for the program’s 15 sports.

Duggan talks about USM football, Will Hall’s first win over Grambling and seeing the athletic year calendar return to quasi-normal in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shift to the spring.

