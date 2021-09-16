Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tigers, Braves gear up for Jones County clash

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Most of the kids who play football for South Jones and Northeast Jones see one another at church on Sundays.

But they’ll be going to war on Friday night when the Tigers host the Braves.

The two Jones County programs ride similar tracks into this weekend’s clash. Todd Breland is off to a 2-0 start in year two as head coach of South Jones.

Keith Braddock and Northeast Jones are 2-1 with a pair of 20-point wins and a 28-2 loss to the defending Class 5A state champions West Jones.

“I think we’ve gotten better,” Breland said. “Obviously, off to a great start - 2-0 and players have bought into the system. We finally had a normal spring and a normal summer and we’re in a good place right now but we still have a lot of improving to do.”

“We threw them in the fire as ninth grade and you look out there and that big junior class - a lot of those kids have gotten their nose bloody before and went through some growing pains,” Braddock said. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be offensively or defensively and most coaches will tell you that the third week of the season they’re not there. But I do like where we’re headed.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating
Larry Barnes
Contractor accused of illegally using county-owned equipment, personnel
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock.
Tigers, Braves gear up for Jones County clash
.
High School Highlights: Purvis at Pass Christian
.
High School Highlights: Hartfield Academy at PCS
.
High School Highlights: Raleigh at Taylorsville