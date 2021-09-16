Tigers, Braves gear up for Jones County clash

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Most of the kids who play football for South Jones and Northeast Jones see one another at church on Sundays.

But they’ll be going to war on Friday night when the Tigers host the Braves.

The two Jones County programs ride similar tracks into this weekend’s clash. Todd Breland is off to a 2-0 start in year two as head coach of South Jones.

Keith Braddock and Northeast Jones are 2-1 with a pair of 20-point wins and a 28-2 loss to the defending Class 5A state champions West Jones.

“I think we’ve gotten better,” Breland said. “Obviously, off to a great start - 2-0 and players have bought into the system. We finally had a normal spring and a normal summer and we’re in a good place right now but we still have a lot of improving to do.”

“We threw them in the fire as ninth grade and you look out there and that big junior class - a lot of those kids have gotten their nose bloody before and went through some growing pains,” Braddock said. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be offensively or defensively and most coaches will tell you that the third week of the season they’re not there. But I do like where we’re headed.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.