Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Soggy weekend expected for the Pine Belt

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, Pine Belt.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is now only remnants of a storm; however, it did bring a few small showers to some of our southern counties Thursday morning.

Continue to be careful out there as roads still remain wet.

Thursday’s high will be 83 with a low of 71. We have pushed back our rain chances to 60 percent for the rest of Thursday.

We will continue to keep a cloud base until Saturday.

As we move into Friday, our high is expected to be 83 with a low of 73. We do have a 60 percent chance of showers Friday.

Going into the weekend, high temperatures will be in the lower 80 with lows in the lower 70s.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a 50-50 chance of showers and T-storms. We expect some of our cloud cover to break apart and maybe see more sunshine.

Next week, as we start back on Monday, we can expect a high of 84 and a low of 73 with a 40 percent chance of showers.

On Tuesday, rain chances remain at 40 percent, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the low-70s.

Wednesday will look much like Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and T-storms. The high is expected to be 85 with a low of 73.

We are also continuing to track storms in the Atlantic Ocean, so tune in on our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Harris, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Latest News

WDAM 7's Branden Walker delivers the Pine Belt forecast.
First Alert Weather-Thursday
A swollen Mixon Creek floods a back yard on Sam Rayburn Drive in Lamar County Wednesday.
Steady rains push Mixon Creek over its banks near Sam Rayburn Drive
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 09/15
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 09/15
six Hattiesburg firefighters return home from a 14-day mission in Louisiana helping with...
Hattiesburg firefighters return home from La.