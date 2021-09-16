Soggy weekend expected for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thursday, Pine Belt.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is now only remnants of a storm; however, it did bring a few small showers to some of our southern counties Thursday morning.

Continue to be careful out there as roads still remain wet.

Thursday’s high will be 83 with a low of 71. We have pushed back our rain chances to 60 percent for the rest of Thursday.

We will continue to keep a cloud base until Saturday.

As we move into Friday, our high is expected to be 83 with a low of 73. We do have a 60 percent chance of showers Friday.

Going into the weekend, high temperatures will be in the lower 80 with lows in the lower 70s.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is a 50-50 chance of showers and T-storms. We expect some of our cloud cover to break apart and maybe see more sunshine.

Next week, as we start back on Monday, we can expect a high of 84 and a low of 73 with a 40 percent chance of showers.

On Tuesday, rain chances remain at 40 percent, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the low-70s.

Wednesday will look much like Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and T-storms. The high is expected to be 85 with a low of 73.

We are also continuing to track storms in the Atlantic Ocean, so tune in on our First Alert Weather App.

