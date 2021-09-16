Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Police: Man killed in brawl outside Philly cheesesteak spot

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game,...
The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América on Wednesday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man was killed Thursday after he was beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, police said.

The violence at Pat’s King of Steaks may involve spectators who earlier attended a soccer game, police said. The Philadelphia Union had lost to Club América on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old was fatally beaten and two other people were injured in the fight before the suspects fled in an SUV, police said. According to police, the injured were stable.

Alcohol may have played a role in the brawl, police said.

“Normally, these are well-run businesses that are quite safe. People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, every once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence,” said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police were called to the restaurant in July after a New Jersey man was shot and killed during an argument. A Pennsylvania man was charged in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Harris, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Latest News

They’re asking local residents to help by donating bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
Collins Fire Department set to go on second trip to La.
This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A study by...
Study: Childhood obesity in U.S. accelerated during pandemic
The Lamar County Education Foundation is seeking donations to continue a weekend meal program...
Lamar County non-profit needs help feeding kids
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
WATCH LIVE: Health leaders announce change in monoclonal antibody distribution, urge pregnant women to get vaccinated
MSDH to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi