Parents at N.R. Burger pitching in to help football team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents at N.R Burger Middle School in Hattiesburg want to provide meals for the football players.

It’s a way to set the team up for success and provide a bonding experience for players and parents.

“This set of parents have been playing together for quite a few years. We did city league, where we won championships, and we were very heavily involved. And now it’s sort of transferred over now that they are in middle school,” says parent Shannon Prince.

For each game, parents come up with a plan to feed all of the kids before they go out on the field and play.

“Jenna Brown actually started it. She’s been organizing it for the last couple of games,” says Prince.

If you are able to provide food or make a monetary donation, please reach out to the school and they will assist you.

