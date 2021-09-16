Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Parents at N.R. Burger pitching in to help football team

Parents are asking for help from the community to feed players before their games
For each game, parents come up with a plan to feed all of the kids before they go out on the...
For each game, parents come up with a plan to feed all of the kids before they go out on the field and play.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents at N.R Burger Middle School in Hattiesburg want to provide meals for the football players.

It’s a way to set the team up for success and provide a bonding experience for players and parents.

“This set of parents have been playing together for quite a few years. We did city league, where we won championships, and we were very heavily involved. And now it’s sort of transferred over now that they are in middle school,” says parent Shannon Prince.

For each game, parents come up with a plan to feed all of the kids before they go out on the field and play.

“Jenna Brown actually started it. She’s been organizing it for the last couple of games,” says Prince.

If you are able to provide food or make a monetary donation, please reach out to the school and they will assist you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating
Larry Barnes
Contractor accused of illegally using county-owned equipment, personnel
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old Mississippi boy
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Latest News

Construction of a $5 million solar power generating plant could be complete by June of 2022.
New details emerge in $5 million solar project in Covington County
A swollen Mixon Creek floods a back yard on Sam Rayburn Drive in Lamar County Wednesday.
Steady rains push Mixon Creek over its banks near Sam Rayburn Drive
United Hope Happens is this year's campaign slogan.
United Way kicks off fundraising campaign
Covington County Hospital has been awarded two federal grants totaling nearly $550,000.
Covington hospital gets $550K in federal grants