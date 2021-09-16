Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

New details emerge in $5 million solar project in Covington County

Construction of a $5 million solar power generating plant could be complete by June of 2022.
Construction of a $5 million solar power generating plant could be complete by June of 2022.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - We’ve learned more about a $5 million solar power generating facility that could be operating in Covington County.

That 96-megawatt facility could be built on a 1,000-acre site, but the location has not yet been publicly identified.

MS Solar 4, LLC, will construct the facility.

The parent company of MS Solar 4, LLC, is Origis Energy, which also operates MS Solar 3, a 52-megawatt facility in Sumrall.

Tuesday, the company received approval of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) from the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

Wednesday, Edwin C. Moses, managing director, project development, with Origis Energy, released a statement concerning the approval by the PSC.

“Origis Energy is happy to receive the approval of the CPCN from the MS PSC. We look forward to another great investment in the MS economy when all developmental matters on this 96 MWac solar project are settled and complete,” Moses said.

For more details on the solar project, click the link provided below:

MPSC chairman approves $5 million solar project in Covington Co.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot over drug deal in Hattiesburg; police investigating
Larry Barnes
Contractor accused of illegally using county-owned equipment, personnel
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Mississippi boy last seen wearing diaper
Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old Mississippi boy
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Latest News

six Hattiesburg firefighters return home from a 14-day mission in Louisiana helping with...
Hattiesburg firefighters return home from La.
A swollen Mixon Creek floods a back yard on Sam Rayburn Drive in Lamar County Wednesday.
Steady rains push Mixon Creek over its banks near Sam Rayburn Drive
‘It’s raining inside’: Eudora Welty Library continues to crumble, years after Fire Marshal...
‘It’s raining inside’: Eudora Welty Library continues to crumble, years after Fire Marshal temporarily closed it
United Hope Happens is this year's campaign slogan.
United Way kicks off fundraising campaign