MSDH: Nearly 2,600 new cases of COVD-19 reported

Three of the Pine Belt's eight counties have topped the 10,000 case mark since February 2020. Half of the Pine counties have logged 100 deaths or more over the same period.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that the state had added more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Thursday that 2,594 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixty-five deaths were reported, with 27 falling between Aug. 7 and Sept. 10, including one in each of Jasper, Jones, Lamar and Marion counties.

Another 38 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, including two each in Jones and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 471,092 and 9,165, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 53,411 COVID-19 cases and 943 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,065 cases, 91 deaths
  • Forrest: 12,926 cases, 231 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,095 cases, 62 deaths
  • Jones: 13,112 cases, 218 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,017 cases, 125 deaths
  • Marion: 4,016 cases, 100 deaths
  • Perry: 1,957 cases, 53 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,223 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported 420,745 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,699,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,254,522 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,615,402 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

