MSDH: Nearly 2,600 new cases of COVD-19 reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that the state had added more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Thursday that 2,594 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixty-five deaths were reported, with 27 falling between Aug. 7 and Sept. 10, including one in each of Jasper, Jones, Lamar and Marion counties.

Another 38 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, including two each in Jones and Lamar counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 471,092 and 9,165, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 53,411 COVID-19 cases and 943 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,065 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 12,926 cases, 231 deaths

Jasper: 3,095 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,112 cases, 218 deaths

Lamar: 10,017 cases, 125 deaths

Marion: 4,016 cases, 100 deaths

Perry: 1,957 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,223 cases, 63 deaths

MSDH also reported 420,745 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,699,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,254,522 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 3,615,402 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

