Mississippi launches website to fight human trafficking

The new site gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for...
The new site gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for victims.(MDPS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi is taking another step in the fight against human trafficking with the launch of a new website. The site from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, www.dps.ms.gov/humantrafficking, gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for victims.

In addition to reporting tools, the website will give users access to statistics related to human trafficking reports, and the latest news related to human trafficking operations in Mississippi.

Anyone interested in hosting a training or in need of a speaker to discuss human trafficking can submit a training request through the website.

“It is our hope that this website will serve as a resource for citizens and an instrument in the fight against human trafficking in Mississippi,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Governor Tate Reeves said the site “illustrates our continued commitment to ending human trafficking in Mississippi.”

“The website will raise awareness about human trafficking while providing citizens with the tools needed to identify and report this heinous crime, ultimately allowing us to hold traffickers accountable and create a safer Mississippi for all,” said Governor Reeves.

Website content will be continually updated to provide citizens with current information on human trafficking in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit is a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

