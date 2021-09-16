Win Stuff
Large jackpots continue to grow in 3 Mississippi lottery games

Powerball climbs to $457 million; Mega Millions, $405 million; Mississippi Match 5, $80,000
Combined jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 is nearing $900 million.
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With combined jackpots nearing $900 million, Powerball®, Mega Millions® and Mississippi Match 5 continue to gain momentum as weekend drawings approach.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $457 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $405 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $80,000. If there is no jackpot winner for Thursday night’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday drawing is expected to roll to $100,000.

Big winner

Check your numbers!

For the Wednesday, Sept. 15, Powerball drawing, a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle K located at 1860 Main St., Madison.

The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62, with 25 as the Powerball. The Power Play number was 3. For an extra $1, this ticket would have been worth $150,000.

