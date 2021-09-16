Lamar County non-profit needs help feeding kids

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The Lamar County Education Foundation is asking for a little help from the public to keep making a difference in the lives of a lot of kids.

The non-profit organization provides meals, placed discretely into the backpacks of students on Fridays who are at risk of not having access to food during the weekend.

Funds for the program currently are running low, and it’s those donated funds that allow LCEF to purchase those weekend meals from the Mississippi Food Network.

Checks can be made payable to the Lamar County Education Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 18590, Hattiesburg, MS, 39404.

All donations are tax deductible.

