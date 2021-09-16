Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Lamar County non-profit needs help feeding kids

The Lamar County Education Foundation is seeking donations to continue a weekend meal program...
The Lamar County Education Foundation is seeking donations to continue a weekend meal program for students.(Lamar County Education Foundation)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The Lamar County Education Foundation is asking for a little help from the public to keep making a difference in the lives of a lot of kids.

The non-profit organization provides meals, placed discretely into the backpacks of students on Fridays who are at risk of not having access to food during the weekend.

Funds for the program currently are running low, and it’s those donated funds that allow LCEF to purchase those weekend meals from the Mississippi Food Network.

Checks can be made payable to the Lamar County Education Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 18590, Hattiesburg, MS, 39404.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information:

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says
Harris, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Jones County Jail
Laurel woman charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy

Latest News

They’re asking local residents to help by donating bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
Collins Fire Department set to go on second trip to La.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Sate Epidemiologist Paul Byers said during a Friday...
WATCH LIVE: Health leaders announce change in monoclonal antibody distribution, urge pregnant women to get vaccinated
MSDH to give update on COVID-19 in Mississippi
The new site gives people an easy way to report suspected human trafficking, and find help for...
Mississippi launches website to fight human trafficking