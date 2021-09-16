Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg High prepares for homecoming parade and community pep rally

The HHS Tigers will take on the Natchez Bulldogs for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24,...
The HHS Tigers will take on the Natchez Bulldogs for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.(Hattiesburg Tigers)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School is preparing for its annual homecoming parade and community pep rally on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Event organizer Marelena Jenkins talks about unveiling some new additions to this year’s homecoming court.

“I was grateful to come back and pick up where I left off, and I really enjoy helping where I can,” said Jenkins.

The parade lineup will start at 4:30 p.m. at Hawkins Elementary School, taking its usual route beginning on Hardy/Forrest Street intersection, going westbound on Hardy Street and make a right on Hutchinson Avenue, ending at HHS.

The pep rally will take place at D.I. Patrick Stadium shortly after the parade around 6:15 p.m.

Jenkins spoke on the addition of having a male court for this year’s homecoming festivities.

“This is our first year having a male court, and we call them Royals,” Jenkins said. “We have four young men, a freshman, junior, senior and then a prince. Also, Men’s Warehouse in Hattiesburg contributed by giving Hattiesburg High School a great deal on the Royals’ tuxedos.”

The Royals will be a part of the parade and be introduced during the pep rally. During the pep rally, the homecoming king will be crowned.

“The traditional homecoming court will take place during halftime of the football game, and the homecoming queen will be crowned. After the queen is recognized, the queen and king will be announced and recognized on the field for photos,” said Jenkins.

The HHS Tigers will take on the Natchez Bulldogs for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating
Harris, 20, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of...
Suspect involved in Tuesday Hub City shooting arrested
Road test no longer required to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi, agency says
Road test to obtain new driver’s license in Mississippi won’t be brought back, agency says

Latest News

The event will feature resource booths from Pine Belt Mental Health, Southeast Mississippi...
Hattiesburg non-profit hosting community cookout and wellness fair
The event is at the Collins Civic Center on September 25th.
Tickets on sale for Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry Gala in Collins
The free event gave job seekers an opportunity to show off their resumes and potential...
Crowds turn out for I-59 Job Fair in Laurel
Lumberton City Hall
Lumberton mayor explains city’s response to viral police pepper spray video
.
Lumberton mayor explains city’s response to viral police pepper spray video