Hattiesburg High prepares for homecoming parade and community pep rally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School is preparing for its annual homecoming parade and community pep rally on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Event organizer Marelena Jenkins talks about unveiling some new additions to this year’s homecoming court.

“I was grateful to come back and pick up where I left off, and I really enjoy helping where I can,” said Jenkins.

The parade lineup will start at 4:30 p.m. at Hawkins Elementary School, taking its usual route beginning on Hardy/Forrest Street intersection, going westbound on Hardy Street and make a right on Hutchinson Avenue, ending at HHS.

The pep rally will take place at D.I. Patrick Stadium shortly after the parade around 6:15 p.m.

Jenkins spoke on the addition of having a male court for this year’s homecoming festivities.

“This is our first year having a male court, and we call them Royals,” Jenkins said. “We have four young men, a freshman, junior, senior and then a prince. Also, Men’s Warehouse in Hattiesburg contributed by giving Hattiesburg High School a great deal on the Royals’ tuxedos.”

The Royals will be a part of the parade and be introduced during the pep rally. During the pep rally, the homecoming king will be crowned.

“The traditional homecoming court will take place during halftime of the football game, and the homecoming queen will be crowned. After the queen is recognized, the queen and king will be announced and recognized on the field for photos,” said Jenkins.

The HHS Tigers will take on the Natchez Bulldogs for their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.