Hattiesburg firefighters return home from La.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday morning, a team of six firefighters from the Hattiesburg Fire Department returned home from Louisiana after assisting with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

“Forest County was able to send a 3,500-gallon water tanker along with coordinating with Hattiesburg Fire to send six firefighters down as well,” said Chip Brown, fire department coordinator.

Lieutenant Mason Pope was one of the six men deployed to Louisiana. He said, although he was not a first responder at the time, he does remember what Hurricane Katrina left behind in Hattiesburg.

“I do remember all that from here and the devastation in our area had from that, and it resembled a lot of that from what I remember of those years and just being there to help people,” said Pope.

Pope said their main goal was to assist the St. Charles Parish Fire Department so that those firefighters could rest.

“Those firefighters were just completely worn out. They had been working five days straight and not been able to get to their homes or their families to do the things that they needed to do, and they needed to get that much-needed rest,” said Brown.

The team went on about 50 missions; most of them were related to carbon monoxide because a lot of people in that area are using generators.

Pope said every time they pulled up to a scene, they got the same heartwarming reaction.

“‘What? Are y’all here from Hattiesburg?’ And we would tell the story of why we were here, and then everyone would say thank you several times. So, just saying that made me feel good about what we were doing because they were proud for us to be there, you know,” Brown said.

