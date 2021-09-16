Win Stuff
Hattiesburg clinics name winners in Vaccination Appreciation $2,500 Giveaway

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six vaccinated people have been chosen as winners of the Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health Vaccination Appreciation Giveaway.

This event was held specifically for members of the community who have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“As we are in the throes of the fourth wave, I am even more thankful for the members of our staff and community who have chosen to be vaccinated,” said Bryan N. Batson, MD, chief executive officer of Hattiesburg Clinic.

The winners were chosen at random to receive $2,500 for having received their vaccination at a Hattiesburg Clinic or Forrest Health locations including the C.E. Roy Community Center and William Carey University Student Health.

  • Winners from the community:
    • Charles Walley
    • David Alan Westbrook
  • Winners from Hattiesburg Clinic:
    • Marcia Mordica
    • Darla Welborn
  • Winners from Forrest Health:
    • Paula McBeath
    • Misty Rowe

Though this giveaway has ended, vaccinations are still available at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health locations for anyone interested in further protecting our communities.

“Getting vaccinated is very important. I can’t stress that enough. The COVID-19 vaccine was designed to prevent the severity of the illness and the spread of COVID. If you are fully vaccinated it significantly reduces your chance of getting sick enough to go into the hospital; (it) reduces your risk of going into the ICU and being placed on a ventilator, and reduces your risk of dying,” said Steven E. Farrell, MD, chief medical officer at Forrest General Hospital

For more information on being vaccinated against COVID-19, please visit www.hattiesburgclinic.com/coronavirus or talk to your primary care provider.

