Forrest Co. inmate found dead in cell Wednesday night; FCSO, MBI investigating

Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's...
Shows was put into detoxification protocol on Sept. 4 after telling the detention center's medical staff that he was addicted to heroin and methamphetamines.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after a Forrest County inmate was found dead in his cell late Wednesday night.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a Forrest County Adult Detention Center corrections officer found 51-year-old Jetson L. Shows unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. The CO quickly called for assistance from on-duty medical staff.

When the medical staff arrived, they determined Shows was unable to be revived and pronounced him dead at 11:45 p.m.

An investigation into Shows’ possible cause of death began immediately and Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem was contacted.

Show’s body has been released for an autopsy to the Forrest County Medical Examiner and a final report is pending.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Shows arrived at the detention center after being arrested and charged by the sheriff’s office for possession of a controlled substance.

Shows told the center’s medical staff on Sept. 4 that he was addicted to heroin and methamphetamines and was experiencing withdrawal symptoms, which prompted FCSO’s medical team to decide to put him on a detoxification protocol. He was then placed in an isolation cell where he could be monitored more closely as a part of the treatment plan.

Shows completed the protocol on Sept. 9 but was kept in isolation in order to continue to monitor his recovery.

Along with FCSO starting an investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was notified and are conducting their own investigation into Shows death, as well as FCSO’s Investigation Division beginning a parallel investigation into the incident in line with a routine procedure involving the death of anyone in FCSO custody.

More information may be released as the investigation is ongoing.

