Crowds turn out for I-59 Job Fair in Laurel

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several dozen businesses and organizations from around the Pine Belt were at the Sawmill Mall in Laurel on Thursday participating in the I-59 Job Fair.

The free event gave job seekers an opportunity to show off their resumes and potential employers to meet candidates looking for a job.

It was sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and the Economic Development Authority of Jones County along with the WIN Job Center and the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Booths filled the room of the old JCPenney where prospective employees could fill out applications, talk to a job recruiter and bring home literature with details about the businesses.

Christy Drennan works at Dunn Road Builders as a Human Resource Representative and said these type of job fairs makes it easy for both potential employer and employees to meet.

“We have actually had good luck with this specific job fair. The one we did a couple of years ago; we still have employees that we hired from that event,” said Drennan.

“Everybody that comes through here is not looking for our type of work but there are enough candidates to make it worthwhile for us to come,” Drennan added.

To find out more about the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi go to: https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov/

